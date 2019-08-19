Apps We Love: Moodnotes

In this Mindfulness Monday post, we take a look at a different type of journaling app in Moodnotes.

There are many different ways to journal. Day One (our personal favorite) gives you the ability to record your favorite moments using text, audio, images, and video. Jour gives you prompts and step-by-step guidance to help new journalers establish a journaling habit. Another one of our favorites is Moodnotes, a simple iOS app that helps you track and understand your emotional state.

Recording your state in Moodnotes is easy. Just swipe up or down on the How are you? screen to increase or decrease the happiness rating. The color and degree of the smiling or frowning face will adjust accordingly.

Once you get it where you want it, either tap Quick Save to record the entry or Add Detail if you want to add some additional information about your current mood. You can add a description of what’s happening at the moment that is contributing to your current mood, and you can also select the specific feelings you’re experiencing from a comprehensive list.

If you are the type of person that tends to keep busy running from one thing to the next without taking time to pause and reflect, just starting to record your moods like this will probably provide you some immediate insights, but the real value come when you’ve used Moodnotes for awhile and collected enough data to see trends emerge. Moodnotes makes this easy by aggregating all your data into a single insights screen, allowing you to see your dominant moods and the feelings that are usually associated with them.

MoodNotes is $4.99 on the iOS App Store. There’s even an Apple Watch app that allows you to log your emotional state without needing to pick up your phone. If you’re going to physically wear a computer on your body that can interrupt you via notification at any moment, we’re hard-pressed to find a better intentional use of that technology than quickly logging how you are currently feeling.

P.S. We have a more in-depth review of Moodnotes coming in the next couple of weeks. If you want to dive deep into the app with us when it comes out, download Moodnotes and start recording your mood today!