Apps We Love: Affirmations

The original inspiration for the Mindfulness category here at The Sweet Setup was to champion a mindful approach to technology. One that highlights uses and workflows for Apple technology hardware and apps that have a net positive impact on our overall health and well-being.

And it’s hard to find an app that fits that description more perfectly than the Affirmations app developed by Justin Hamilton.

Affirmations is a simple app with a singular purpose — to provide compliments and reminders to help make self-care a little easier.

There’s a huge library of reminders and compliments, and you can add your own custom affirmations as well. You can even toggle specific categories or filter out specific words in the Settings.

There are several options for receiving your affirmations. You can set up scheduled (or random) reminders, create widgets that are automatically updated at customizable intervals, or you can simply open the app when you need a pick-me-up.

The app also includes features to promote overall mental health, including links to mental health resources and built-in breathing exercises. It even includes a Fidget section in the Settings that lets you play with several different types of system toggles (the haptic feedback is surprisingly satisfying).

There’s even Shortcuts support, allowing you to trigger sending a notification or getting an affirmation via Shortcuts actions.

The app is completely free, so there’s no reason not to check it out on the iOS App Store.